Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 12.54% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,805,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,413. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $256.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

