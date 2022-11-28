Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 15,730 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,730 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,126,000 after acquiring an additional 68,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 157,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.63. The company had a trading volume of 29,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average is $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

