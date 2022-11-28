Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 11,283 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.4% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,922,156. The firm has a market cap of $582.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,108,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,588,678. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

