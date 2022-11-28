Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Amgen by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 20.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,810. The company has a market cap of $152.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.37. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

