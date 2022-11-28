Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

