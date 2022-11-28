Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $199.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

