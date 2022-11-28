Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,811. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

