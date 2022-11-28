Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 7,205 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $686,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,860,000 after purchasing an additional 57,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $264.08. The company had a trading volume of 56,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,380. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.18. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.