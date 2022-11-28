Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 16,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $147.71. 37,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079,094. The company has a market capitalization of $133.55 billion, a PE ratio of 108.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $150.46.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

