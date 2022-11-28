Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $42.94. 126,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,012,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92.

