Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.5% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VB traded down $1.61 on Monday, hitting $192.97. The company had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $229.60.

