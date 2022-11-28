Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,913,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 120.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after acquiring an additional 113,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VB traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $192.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,304. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $229.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.59.

