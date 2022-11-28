Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,296,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
VOO stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.