Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,793 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,296,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VOO stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $366.33. The stock had a trading volume of 62,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,794. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $348.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

