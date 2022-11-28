Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $367.29. 35,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

