Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,691 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $12,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,988,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,899,000.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,108. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $80.30.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
