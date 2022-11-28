Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Receives $31.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Vantage Towers Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTWRF stock opened at $33.80 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

