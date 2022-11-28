Verasity (VRA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $28.77 million and $4.35 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006126 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001278 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00013480 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

