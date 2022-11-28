Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. 88,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,838,904. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

