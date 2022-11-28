Vertcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,643.28 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $23,643.28 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,224.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00443262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00023478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00117491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00836063 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.97 or 0.00671666 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00254592 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,550,597 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

