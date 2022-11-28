Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vertiv worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 71,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,300. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -228.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.66%.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.