Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 3,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Price Performance

CKSNF remained flat at $3.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 415 ($4.91) to GBX 425 ($5.03) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

