VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 790.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741,497 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 3.9% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $58,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of VICI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,868. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.