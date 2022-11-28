Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Video River Networks Price Performance

Shares of NIHK stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,058. The company has a current ratio of 367.50, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc, a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell electric vehicles, power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices.

