Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 470.7% from the October 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Video River Networks Price Performance
Shares of NIHK stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 272,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,058. The company has a current ratio of 367.50, a quick ratio of 367.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.61 million, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. Video River Networks has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Video River Networks
