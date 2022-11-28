Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 180 ($2.13) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $207.50.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of CYBBF opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

