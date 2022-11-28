Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on V. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.14.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 1.0 %

V opened at $213.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 28,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.