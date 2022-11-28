Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,908 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period.

SCHE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. 12,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,067. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

