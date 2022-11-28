Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 11,812 Shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 6.01% of Ultralife worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ultralife Price Performance

Ultralife Profile

NASDAQ:ULBI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.38. 21,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.