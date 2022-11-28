Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,770 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,851 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,039.4% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 51.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 23,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,444,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.4% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $525.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,602. The firm has a market cap of $212.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.08 and a 200-day moving average of $507.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

