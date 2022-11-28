Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $3.55 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 27,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,535.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 175,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,947,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,415. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

