Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $6.69 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.89. 124,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,326,159. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $271.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

