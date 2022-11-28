Visionary Wealth Advisors Invests $4.03 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 147,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 19.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 54.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.3 %

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,837. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.