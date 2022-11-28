Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after buying an additional 507,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after acquiring an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,679. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.75.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.