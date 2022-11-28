Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 1,474 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.35. 733,015 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18.

