Voyager Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.94 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (VGX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $113.56 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.39 or 0.07503582 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00485715 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.31 or 0.29543511 BTC.
Voyager Token Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. Voyager Token’s official website is www.investvoyager.com. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
