Vulcan Forged PYR Hits 24-Hour Volume of $14.18 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $79.03 million and $14.18 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00017968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,181.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00235344 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.87821829 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $18,380,668.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.