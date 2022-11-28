Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €115.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($189.80) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($106.12) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($137.76) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded up €0.30 ($0.31) on Monday, hitting €125.70 ($128.27). 52,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €98.58 ($100.59) and a one year high of €187.10 ($190.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of €116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €138.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

