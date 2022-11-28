Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 19,797 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,770,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,334 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,654,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,811 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,423,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,168,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 981,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $41.17. 56,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,203,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

