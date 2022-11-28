Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires 683 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,417,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,983.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,060,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after buying an additional 1,723,720 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 541,230 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,602,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,437,000 after buying an additional 334,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWC traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 118,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,843. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.17. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

