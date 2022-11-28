Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys 30 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2,428.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $70,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.20.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

CTAS stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $457.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $414.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

