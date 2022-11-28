Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $724,000 Investment in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.08% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $98,031.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at $506,567.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,167.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HFWA stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,929. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

