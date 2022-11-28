Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 168,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,344,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $694,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.56. 84,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

