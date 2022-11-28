Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 76,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 437,146 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 1,906.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 277,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 263,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,027,000 after purchasing an additional 247,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HLIT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,827,690.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,822 shares of company stock worth $4,358,390 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HLIT shares. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.