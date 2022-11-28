Wanchain Price Up 39% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.98 million and $27.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 39% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00076588 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023731 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

