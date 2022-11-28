Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,847 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Waste Management worth $46,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 91,291 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.67. 22,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,911. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

