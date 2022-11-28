WAXE (WAXE) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for $56.20 or 0.00347368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $200,545.70 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WAXE has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAXE

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

