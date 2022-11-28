WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.49 Billion Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,558,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320,761 shares during the period. AON makes up approximately 5.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.64% of AON worth $1,494,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 8,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,558,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in AON by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 559,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after purchasing an additional 151,594 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,992. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

