WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $366.88 Million Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,944,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,882,000. Waste Connections comprises about 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.14% of Waste Connections at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,727,000 after buying an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after buying an additional 349,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.04. 61,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,088. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 32.69%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

