WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,230,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80,851 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $444,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of V traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.44. 83,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,520,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $401.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

