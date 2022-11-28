Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Weber by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Weber in the second quarter worth about $36,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Weber during the second quarter valued at $476,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Weber Stock Down 2.9 %

Weber Company Profile

Shares of WEBR stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Weber has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

