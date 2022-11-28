Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195,940 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $931,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 416.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 651,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,799,000 after buying an additional 525,014 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,892.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 481,743 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 745,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,928,000 after buying an additional 452,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,580,667,000 after buying an additional 354,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $8.52 on Monday, hitting $542.73. The company had a trading volume of 91,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $13,091,386. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

